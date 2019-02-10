Home

Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
James Malcolm "Jim" Cook James (Jim) Malcolm Cook, age 73, of Shawnee, KS, passed away February 5, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. He was born January 5, 1946, in Topeka, KS, the son of Delmer Edwin and Ruby Pearle (Hutchins) Cook. He graduated from Topeka High School. Jim began working as a Staff Consulting Engineer at Crown Center Redevelopment, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc., in 1978 until retirement in 2013.

Jim is survived by his wife, Eva; sister Kate Lawrence; children, Susan Elaine Cook, Walter James Cook, and Theron Robert Cook; grandchildren, Nora Valentine Cook, and Orion Alexander Cook; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 13, at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m.; followed by memorial service at 6:30 p.m. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
