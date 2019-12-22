Home

James Michael "Jimmy" Bickell

James Michael "Jimmy" Bickell James "Jimmy" Michael Bickell died on December 14, 2019 in Topeka, KS at the age of 51.

Jimmy is survived by his son James Michael Jr. of Lawrence, Mother Sally Degand of Topeka, Sisters Angela Bickell and Kimberly Acheson, both of Topeka. He is preceded in death by wife Julie Vawter of Berryton, and father James A. Bickell, Jr. of Topeka.

Jimmy was born on June 15th, 1968. He graduated from Seaman High School in 1986. He spent his life with his true love Julie. He began working for Henderson Development in 1998 as a Property Maintenance Manager.

The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. Details will follow. We ask that condolences be sent to c/o Michael Bickell at 213 Hanover Place, #4, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
