James Michaelis James Victor Michaelis, 93, died peacefully on February 26, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1926, on the family farm in Paxico, Kansas to Leo Michaelis and Esther Glotzbach Michaelis and had two brothers.
After serving in the Army, James returned to Topeka, Kansas and began working for the State of Kansas. He loved to travel and visited many beautiful places like the Ozarks, Hawaii, the Caribbean and was able to see the Pope at the Vatican.
James was a champion bowler, kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland and was an avid baseball fan, always rooting on his beloved Royals. He was a fierce bingo player and loved his pitch and poker games.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, February 28th at Mater Dei Holy Name Church where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at the Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Catholic Church and School, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020