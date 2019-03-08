|
|
James N. "Jim" McMillen, 66, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Highland Park United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Inurnment will follow in Vinland Cemetery, Vinland, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 SE Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019