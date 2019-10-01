Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
James P. "Jim" Schiffelbein

James P. "Jim" Schiffelbein Obituary
James "Jim" P. Schiffelbein, 74, of Topeka, KS died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 12, 1944 in Topeka, KS the son of John and Barbara (Puhl) Schiffelbein

Jim was a member of Most Pure Heart Catholic Church. He was avid KU Basketball fan and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting and was the drummer in a band called the Relatives.

Jim work as a service repairman for Oneok for many years.

He married Karyl Lee Rethman on October 17, 1964 in Topeka. She preceded him in death on September 18, 1999. Survivors include a daughter, Kim Raine, a brother, Charlie (Bobbie) Schiffelbein and a grandson, Cody (Autumn Lake). He was also preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kristee Lee Schiffelbein, and eight siblings, Vera Lang, Rita Yustick, Barbara, Seibert, Lucille Franks, John Schiffelbein, Margaret Keehn, Michael Schiffelbein, and Cynthia Shciffelbein,

Jim will lie in state after 2:00 pm Wednesday, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 with a Parish Rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
