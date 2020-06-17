James Porter ""Jim"" Ray, Sr. James Porter Ray, Sr., 84, of Topeka, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born April 15, 1936 at Chicot, AR, the son of John Thomas and Odie Hillman Ray. James attended schools in Carthage, TX, before enlisting in the National Guard of Texas in 1953. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from February 15, 1954 to February 20, 1967. James then served in the Kansas National Guard 1976 to 1996 before retiring as a Master Sergeant. He worked for 20 years as a manager for Sears CO, in maintenance repair. He was a member of American Legion Post #1 in Topeka. He was married to Gerda Bode for 49 years, she preceded him in death. He married Elga Gagelmann Tucker Render on December 15, 2007 in Topeka, She survives at the home. Survivors include, one son, James Ray, Jr., two daughters, Gabrielle Musick, Tammy Ray, one sister, Lila Dee Caswell, Lake Charles, LA, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ramona DeWitt, brothers, Calvin Ray and Jerry Ray, and a sister, Roxanne Kovach.Funeral Service 2 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Visitation 1 to 2 PM, Friday before Service at the Funeral Home. National Cemetery Services with Military Honors will be 1:30 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Leavenworth V.A. National Cemetery. Patriot Guard/Legion Riders will meet at Barnett Family Funeral Home at 12 PM, Monday, to escort a procession to Leavenworth.