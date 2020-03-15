Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
James Potter

James Potter Obituary
James Potter James Duane Potter, 66, Auburn, Kansas, Passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Jim was born December 15, 1953, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Rowan and Helen Weaver Potter. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1972. Jim was united in marriage to Ardyce Holthaus on September 6, 1980, in St. Benedict, Kansas. He worked for the Shawnee County Road and Bridge Department for 37 years. He enjoyed watching KU Basketball, walking his dog, Dakota, attending car shows, boating, snow skiing and loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ardyce; children, Brandon Potter (Jami) and Briana Shively (Brian); grandchildren, Devon, Dawson, Delaney, Luke and Logan; siblings, David Potter (Pam), Donna Shiblom (Clifford), Sharilyn Morris (Robert) and Daniel Potter (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Inurnment will follow in Auburn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
