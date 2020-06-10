Mr. James Preston "Jim" Girard Graveside services for James Preston Girard, 75, Lawrence, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. James passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar.
James was born on July 6, 1944 in Tillamook, OR, the son of Preston Leroy and Inez Elizabeth (May) Girard.
He graduated from both Wichita East High School and the University of Kansas and then went on to receive his Master's from John Hopkins University.
He married Barbara Scott on June 1, 1966 in Lawrence. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed his cats, reading, music and KU Basketball.
James had careers in fiction writing, teaching and Journalism. In the 1970s he wrote short stories in the science fiction genre and was published in prominent periodicals and science fiction anthologies. His first literary novel, "Changing All Those Changes", was published in 1976. He taught freshman comp classes at the University of Kansas and was a reporter and editor for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He was a copy desk and systems editor for the Wichita Eagle Beacon beginning in 1978 until he retired in 1991 to write suspense novels. His most acclaimed suspense novel was "The Late Man", published in 1993.
Other survivors include his son, Preston Girard; daughter Amy Girard-Brady; and five grandchildren, Katy Brady, Mary Brady, Ronan Brady, and Samuel Girard and Maxwell Girard. Jim's family and friends loved him very much and will miss his perceptive humor and observations.
James will lie in state from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and at Brandon Woods, along with Dr. Molly Imber, Sky Carey and VNA Hospice personnel for their attentive and responsive care which they gave to Jim in his final days.
The family suggests memorials in his name sent to the Lawrence Humane Society or VNA Hospice and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
warrenmcelwain.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.