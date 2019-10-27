|
James R. "Dick" Pratt James R. "Dick" Pratt, 90, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at a local care center.
Dick was born December 30, 1928 in Colby, the son of James V. and Margaret M. (Ketchum) Pratt.
He graduated from Colby High School and from the University of Kansas with a Business degree in 1950. He attended K.U. on a full Navy R.O.T.C. scholarship.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He operated his father's hardware store in Colby, later, moving to Topeka where he owned Super D Drug Stores. He was involved in both commercial and residential property ownership.
Dick married Nancy Jean Haffner on December 30, 1952 in Kansas City, MO. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage prior to her death on August 26, 2017. Survivors include their children, Gary (Jan) Pratt, Brian R. (Beverly) Pratt, Marianne Howell; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the Topeka Community Foundation.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019