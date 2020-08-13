James R. (Jim) Stadler, 83, passed away August 10, 2020 at The Legacy on 10th Avenue in Topeka.He was born March 1, 1937, in Topeka, KS, the son of Joseph and Marie Leinacker Stadler. He was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and attended Hayden High School. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He enjoyed weight lifting and weight lifting competitions where he won many awards. Jim loved football especially the Hayden and Notre Dame teams.He worked at Good Year and retired from the Santa Fe Railroad with 26 years of service.Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie, nine siblings, Marie Kaberline, Virginia Latshaw, Joe Stadler, John Stadler, Andrew Stadler, Eugene Stadler, Francis Stadler, Rita Harvan and Cecilia Dunlap. He is survived by two brothers, Louis Stadler, Jerome Stadler and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary CemeteryMemorials may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.Fond memories and condolences may be left at