1/1
James R. Stadler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. (Jim) Stadler, 83, passed away August 10, 2020 at The Legacy on 10th Avenue in Topeka.

He was born March 1, 1937, in Topeka, KS, the son of Joseph and Marie Leinacker Stadler. He was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and attended Hayden High School. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He enjoyed weight lifting and weight lifting competitions where he won many awards. Jim loved football especially the Hayden and Notre Dame teams.

He worked at Good Year and retired from the Santa Fe Railroad with 26 years of service.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie, nine siblings, Marie Kaberline, Virginia Latshaw, Joe Stadler, John Stadler, Andrew Stadler, Eugene Stadler, Francis Stadler, Rita Harvan and Cecilia Dunlap. He is survived by two brothers, Louis Stadler, Jerome Stadler and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at

www.brennanmathenafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved