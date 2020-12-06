1/
James Robert "Jim" Hall
James (Jim) Robert Hall, 86, Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.

James was born March 30, 1934 in Augusta, ME, the son of Eljin and Edna (Stockton) Hall. He attended schools in Baxter Springs, KS.

He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman in the early 50's, then served 2 enlistments in the Army Reserves.

During his working career from 1952 to 2004, he held various positions: Assistant at the V.A. Hospital in Topeka; Patrol Officer and Investigator with Shawnee County Sheriff's Office; Investigator with Topeka Police Department; Investigator with Shawnee County District Attorney's Office; and Security Officer with Kansas Highway Patrol (among others).

Survivors include a son Wayne (Deb) Hall, Overland Park, KS; 2 granddaughters, Kristen (Shannon) Taylor, Topeka; Kelsey (Tommy) Adams, Jesup, GA; and 4 great-granddaughters, Raeleigh, Kaylee, Blakely and Kynzee. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
