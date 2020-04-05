|
James Robert Wurtz James Robert Wurtz, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home, Friday, April 3, 2020.
Robert, as he was known by family, was born October 26, 1931, on the family farm near Clifton, Kansas, to Bernard and Loretta Straub Wurtz. He graduated in 1948 from Haddam High School and for several years worked on the family farm. He served our country in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS El Dorado. In 1953, Robert and Winona Diederich were united in marriage at St. Michael's Church in Kimeo, Kansas.
He began his 32-year career in telecommunications with Southwestern Bell as a lineman, working his way to PBX repair when he retired at age 57. Then he enjoyed life. Robert never knew a stranger. He enjoyed gardening and was the all-around fix-it guy who could fix anything. He loved any time with his family, truly enjoying his grandchildren and his siblings. Robert was a 50 plus year member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Grateful to have shared Robert's life are his wife, Winona; children, John Wurtz (Theresa), David Wurtz, Jeanine Holbrook (Sonny), Janet Stewart, Paul Wurtz (Deb) and Lisa Aragon; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Vera Girard; and sister-in-law, Diane Wurtz.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth, granddaughter, Ashleigh Elizabeth, and siblings, Clarence, Marvin, Veronica, Lawrence, Theresa, Wilfred, Audrey, Marie and Bernard.
Due to COVID-19 there is not a public service at this time. His immediate family will attend Mass of Christian Burial and burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020