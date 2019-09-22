|
James Ross Hesseltine James Ross Hesseltine, 72, died September 18, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care Center, Topeka, KS. He was the son of Ralph Hesseltine and Allene (Coffman) Hesseltine. James grew up and was a lifelong resident of the Overbrook, KS area, graduating from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1965. He later graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1975.
From January 1969 to February 1973 James served his country proudly in the United State Navy as a radioman earning the rank of radioman second class. Most of his service time was spent aboard the U.S.S. El Paso.
James was a Civil Engineer for Graybeal Construction of Topeka, KS from 1984 until his retirement in 2012. He worked for Kramer Engineering in Topeka prior.
James was a member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church and the American Legion Anderson-Raible Post 239 of Overbrook where he served as Post Commander. James enjoyed hunting and fishing and the occasional game of golf. He did the crosswords everyday usually calling his mother or aunt to see if they had finished the puzzle or to help each other finish the puzzle. He was well known in the Overbrook community for his many years of umpiring the Overbrook Activities Association softball and baseball games. He was always attending and active in his kids' activities in their youth. One of his favorite pastimes was dominos. He was always ready to play. James favorite thing to do with his time was to spend it with the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, his wife, Karen.
On October 19, 1968 James was united in marriage to Karen Bevitt in Topeka, KS. They celebrated Fifty years of marriage this past year.
James is survived by his wife, Karen Hesseltine, Overbrook, KS; two sons, Tim (Beth) Hesseltine, Andover, KS, Kevin (Shawna) Hesseltine, Topeka, KS; two brothers, Scott (Marie) Hesseltine of Topeka, KS, and David Hesseltine of Overbrook, KS; four grandchildren, Jordan, Hunter, Maura, Nathan; and father-in-law, Merlin Bevitt, Harveyville, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Allene Hesseltine as well as his mother-in-law Doris Bevitt.
Memorial funeral services for James will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Legion Anderson-Raible, Post 239,Overbrook, KS c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019