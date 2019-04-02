|
James Streeter Jim Streeter, 71, Topeka, Kansas, passed away March 30, 2019, after enduring the challenge of living with Lewy Body Dementia for three years.
Jim was a loving husband to Cindy, with whom he shared 36 years of his life. He was dad to Shawn (Ashley) and loved being Papa Jim to Lawson and Hadley.
Jim was born March 9, 1948, to Clyde and Jaunita Streeter. He was brother to Edna Corn, Carol Disanti (John), Judy Baker (deceased), Clyde, Raymond (Linda), Charles (deceased) (Inge) and Larry (deceased) and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Family was important to Jim. He always found time to spend with his parents and siblings. There were countless hours of poker games with his sisters, nieces and nephews.
Jim's passion was fishing and hunting. He loved sitting on the banks of Lake Shawnee with his son Shawn and his fishing buddies waiting to catch "the big one" which was a 66 pound flathead.
He also enjoyed playing softball, tennis and bowling.
Jim retired from Hummert International in 2015 after 30 years of service.
Jim will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of sending flowers, the Streeter family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for children's fishing programs or to the , sent in care of the funeral home.
