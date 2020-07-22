1/1
James Thurman
Lyndon--At the age of 82, James Harold "Jim" Thurman went to join the love of his life and best friend, Sandra, in the presence of the Lord on July 17, 2020. Sandra had gone ahead of him in 2017 after 60 years of marriage. Jim was born in Jenkins, Missouri, to Joel and Nellie Audrie Thurman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joe Lynn, and his eldest son, Mark. Survivors include his son Steven of Edgar Springs, MO, daughter Sharon Culley (Kevin) of Lyndon, KS, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Jim worked for the Corps of Engineers for 30 years in the Tulsa, Little Rock, and Kansas City Districts. In his earlier days with the Corps he worked on the construction of lock-and-dam systems on the Arkansas River from near Tulsa, OK, to Russelville, AR, and on reservoir dams including Beaver Lake in Arkansas and Stockton Lake in Missouri. He then became a park ranger at Stockton and later the Chief Ranger at Pomona Lake, Ks, and finally the Maintenance Supervisor at Perry Lake, KS.

From his years of work experience he developed the unique ability to operate just about any piece of equipment. He was an avid tinkerer, always making or repairing something, and spent a great deal of time researching his ancestry.

Jim was an avid fan of old-time bluegrass music, played multiple instruments including guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, even having at least one opportunity long ago to perform on the radio.

Family will hold a private memorial service. Visitation for friends and guests will be at 7-8 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, Ks. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lyndon Carnegie Library. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
