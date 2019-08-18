Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
James V. Bush

James V. Bush Obituary
James V. Bush James V. Bush, 82, Meriden, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He was born December 13, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Earl and Hazel (Smith) Bush. He graduated from Lillis High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in from Finlay Engineering College, both in Kansas City.

James was employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation retiring in 1994 as Director of Engineering.

James married Jacqueline Rae Bush on October 1, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Jeffrey (Jeanette) Bush and Dr. Stephanie (Dr. Daniel) Streitz; three grandchildren, Daniel (Laura) Streitz, David Streitz and Sarah (Jeffrey) Peterson; great-grandson, Harrison Streitz and beloved dog, Calli.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Komer.

Memorial services were held at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for James' family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
