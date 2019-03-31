|
|
James W. Angel James W. Angel Jr., 90, formally of Springfield, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Topeka, KS, following a yearlong health decline.
The visitation and funeral will be held at Eudora Baptist Church, Eudora, MO, Monday, April 1, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Still Waters Church, 4412 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS, 66604, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00PM with a reception to follow. All funeral arrangements provided by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Walnut Grove, MO.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019