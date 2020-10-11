James W. "Bill" McBride, Jr. passed away October 7, 2020 in Eudora, Kansas. Bill was born July 6, 1942 in Arlington, Virginia to James W. (Jim) and Edith (Morris) McBride.
Bill graduated from Topeka High School in 1960, attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri and graduated from Kansas University with a degree in business. After college, Bill joined Meade Insurance Agency in Topeka. Later Bill purchased Meade Insurance and eventually merged with Brier Payne Insurance to form Brier Payne Meade Insurance Company in Topeka. Bill retired from TM Holdings, Inc. where he developed a specialized digital title policy.
Bill was the President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Kansas, a Member of Downtown Topeka Rotary and President of Topeka Country Club.
Bill loved golf, KU Athletics, Irish music, barbecuing and reading, but his greatest joy came from his family. Surviving is his loving wife Linda of the home, plus Bill is leaving behind his legacy and spirit in daughters Marion Stelling (Jonathan) of Atlanta, and Katie McBride of Denver, son Jim McBride of Topeka and grandchildren Shelton and Samantha Stelling, Atlanta; Mae and Jack McBride-Jensen of Denver; Stepdaughter Michelle Bregel (Matt) children Matison and Morgan Bregel and Stepson Steve Manfield and child Cameron Manfield. Also surviving is a brother Tom (Meef) Topeka and sister Beth of Denver. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judith.
A private family graveside service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Megan Franz Endowed Research Fund, MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 or RABC (Race Against Breast Cancer), P.O. Box 4458, Topeka, KS 66604 or Heart of America Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
3625 SW 29th, Suite 102, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
