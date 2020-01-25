Home

James W. "Sam" Waters James W. "Sam" Waters, 59, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at a Topeka hospital.

As per Sam's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Sam's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
