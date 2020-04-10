|
|
James Wade Pearson OSAGE CITY- James Wade Pearson, 52, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
James Wade Pearson was born April 18, 1967 in Emporia, the son of Frederick Lee and Patricia Ann (Soper) Pearson. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1985 and then Kansas State University with B.S. degree in animal science.
He was joined in marriage to Dawn Shepherd on April 9, 1994 in Burlingame. To this union two children were born Peyton and Paige.
Jim was a farmer and rancher with his family.
He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity- Alpha Zeta Chapter, Kansas Livestock Association, Osage County KLA Board of Directors from 2006 - 2008.
Jim will be forever remembered by his wife, Dawn of the home; a daughter, Paige Pearson of Osage City; a son, Peyton Pearson of Osage City; parents, Fred and Pat Pearson of Osage City; two brothers, Jeffrey Pearson and Clark (Bobbi) Pearson, both of Osage City; a nephew, Max Pearson of Osage City.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Adelia and Earl Pearson; maternal grandparents, Frank and Thelma Soper.
A private graveside service will be held at Rapp Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Willing Workers 4-H and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020