James Waitman "Jim" Watt James "Jim" Waitman Watt, 78, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Jim's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019