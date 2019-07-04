Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Jami Thompson
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
801 SW Westchester RD
Topeka, KS
Jami Gayle Thompson


1959 - 2019
Jami Gayle Thompson Obituary
Jami Gayle Thompson Jami Gayle Thompson, 59, of Topeka, KS died July 3, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus.

She will lie in state after 3:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester RD, Topeka.

The complete obituary can be read at

www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019
