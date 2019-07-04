|
Jami Gayle Thompson Jami Gayle Thompson, 59, of Topeka, KS died July 3, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus.
She will lie in state after 3:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester RD, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019