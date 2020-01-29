Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
and the family will receive friends
Rossville Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rossville Christian Church
Jan Marie (Strimple) Dannefer

Jan Marie (Strimple) Dannefer Obituary
Jan Marie (Strimple) Dannefer Rossville-Jan Marie "Jamboree" Dannefer, 67, passed away, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Rossville Christian Church. Interment will be in the Rossville Cemetery. Jan will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Christian Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -