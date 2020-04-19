|
Judge Jan W. Leuenberger Jan W. Leuenberger, 83, a native Topekan passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 following a recent car accident.
Jan was born at Stormont Vail Hospital on October 5, 1936 to Fritz "Bud" and Laura "Loretta" (Huber) Leuenberger. He attended Polk, Crane and graduated from Topeka High School. Jan later went on to attend Washburn University and Washburn Law School. He graduated from Washburn Law School in 1961. He was a proud cheerleader at both Topeka High School and Washburn University.
Jan's parents lived in an apartment in the GEM Building where Jan stocked shelves in the grocery store after school. He joined the Army National Guard in 1956 and served as General Joe Nichols attache and driver. He was discharged in 1962.
Jan joined the law firm of Ralph Glenn and Bud Cornish, and later was in private practice working from his office in the GEM Building. He was an adjunct professor at Washburn University for 29 years, teaching business law and developed a class on mediation. He was appointed District Court Judge in 1995 and retired in 2010, having practiced law for 50 years.
Judge Leuenberger was actively engaged in a number of non-profit, civic, sports organizations and participated in 25 consecutive triathlons and 3 marathons.
In retirement, Jan stayed busy managing the GEM Building, a historic landmark in downtown Topeka.
Jan is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; his children, Jonas (Rhonda) Leuenberger of Topeka, KS and Jena (Ed) Bloch of Lawrence, KS; his grandchildren, Mia and Zach. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marla Beimforde.
Honoring Jan's request, cremation is planned. The family will have a memorial ceremony at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020