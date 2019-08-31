|
Jane F. (Kennedy) Proctor TOPEKA - Jane F. Kennedy Proctor, 70, of Topeka, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
She was born April 7, 1949 in Holton, the daughter of Bernard and Doris McKinsey Kennedy. She graduated from Holton High School in 1967 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison.
Jane taught school briefly, but most of her working career was in accounting. She had worked as an accountant in Oklahoma and Kansas, and for thirty years for the State of Kansas.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka, she helped with funeral dinners at the church, and did Adoration at the church since it started twenty-six years ago.
She married Charles Proctor on January 8, 1972 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. He survives, of the home.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents.
Other survivors include two daughters, Tara Proctor, Topeka and Melissa Griffey (Matt), Overland Park; two sons; Chris Proctor (Maria), Leawood and Andrew Proctor (Kirsten), Lawrence; two brothers, Charles Kennedy, Holton and Paul Kennedy (Janet), Mayetta; two sisters, Margo Gambill and Mary Gonzales (John), all of Kansas City, KS; and four grandchildren, Addison and Taylor Griffey, and Emily and Ava Proctor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, west of Holton. Jane will lie in state Tuesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials are suggested to the Midland Care Hospice House, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019