McClouth--Janet Ann Higgins, 79, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas. She was born on November 24, 1940 in Rushville, Missouri, the daughter of Ermon and Neva Ruble Kelley.
Janet had lived in Topeka for many years and then near Vassar. Janet was a Homemaker and Mother most of her life and had worked as a Hostess and Waitress at Bill and Ellie's in Lyndon.
On March 14, 1959, Janet was married to James "Jim" Higgins in Camden Point, Missouri. To this union two daughters were born, Angelique and Michele.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Ermon and Neva; and most of her siblings.
Janet is survived by her husband, Jim, of nearly 62 years; her two daughters, Angelique Marie (Jon) Grady of Mission and Michele Renee' (Chuck) Loeffler of Lyndon; her sister,Jean Hull of Weston, Missouri; four grandchildren, two step grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Janet's family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00pm on Monday, November 30 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. A memorial service will follow after 6:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
