Janet B. McNeil

Janet B. McNeil Janet B. McNeil, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at the family's home on Saturday March 28, 2020 from Noon - 2 pm. Private inurnment will take place at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and the family will hold a memorial at Lake George, New York at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Janet's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
