Janet Elizabeth Morris (74) passed from this life on July 7, 2020 at her home in Wilburton, Oklahoma. She was born on October 6, 1945 to Albert King and Lorene (Kirkes) King in Sardis, Oklahoma.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4PM at Cupco Cemetery in Yanush, Oklahoma.



Services have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service of Antlers, Oklahoma.



