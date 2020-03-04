|
|
Janet Henry On Monday, February 10, 2020, Janet Henry, loving wife and mother of two passed away at the age of 80.
Jan was born July 23, 1939 in Savannah, Missouri to Retha and Willard Herman.
Jan received her BA degree from William Jewell College in 1960.
She married Verlin "Pete" Henry December 27, 1959 and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They raised two sons, Brad Henry (Janetta) Overland Park, KS, and Scott Henry (Theresa) St. Louis, Missouri, and have five wonderful grand children.
Jan was a board member of directors of the Topeka Symphony League and chaired the Symphony League gala event honoring Ed and Betty Jo Marling. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church and of the DF chapter of PEO.
She was also a member and board chair of ERC and chairwoman of ERC Designer Show House in 1997.
Jan loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020