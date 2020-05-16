Home

Janet Holle Obituary
Janet Holle Janet Holle,75, of Oketo, KS, died May 14 at Marysville, KS.

Visitation is Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. A private funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 18 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville. The service will be broadcast on the Kinsley Mortuary Facebook page.

Burial in the Oketo Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Melvern; children, Carol (Gene) Erdmann, Barneston, NE, Diane Herrmann, Oketo, and Allen (Ashley) Holle, Salina; sister, Kristyn (Curtis) Kniesteadt, Marysville; grandchildren, Dani Pishny, Barneston, Sara Herrmann and Holden Holle.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020
