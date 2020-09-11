Janet Lynn (Henderson) Jones-Gast passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 following a one-year battle with cancer.
She was born June 27, 1953 to Tracy M. and Esther M. Henderson (Heston).
She attended Topeka Public Schools - Lafayette Elementary (1965), Holiday Junior High (1968) and graduated from Topeka High School in 1971.
Janet managed a Burger King and Showbiz Pizza Palace for many, many years before beginning her 30+ year career with Walmart in Topeka. She was a long-time volunteer with the Children's Miracle Network.
Survivors include her son, Jesse W. Jones; a brother, Kenneth (Diane) Henderson; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her extended Walmart family that include her "twisted sisters", Rhonda Thompson and Donna Schley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy D. Gast; her sisters, Colleen E. (Butch) Walstrom and Dorothy M. (Richard) Taylor and a nephew, Robert W. Taylor (FL).
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network c/o Stormont Vail Foundation, 1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.