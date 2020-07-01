Janet Stratton

Janet Crews Stratton died June 29, 2020 at 85, after a long illness at home and then days in hospice. As would have been her wish, her husband of 66 years, Wayne, and children Tom (Sara), Kim, Marc (Lori), and Michael (Tracey), were never far from her side during those final days.
Jan was the devoted daughter of F. Kenneth and Dorothy N. Crews, who along with her beloved brother, Franklin K. "Buzz" Crews, predeceased her. She was a half-sister to Betty Wilson, with whom she became close in recent years, and who survives.
Jan had interests which she passionately pursued. However, all other interests gave way to her work as daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother to Sam, Laura, Joel, Whitney, Alyx, Jacob, Emily, Anna, Ben, Avery, Jake and Jason, and great-grandmother to seven. She nurtured family bonds at every opportunity.
Jan was a deeply loving person. All the kids in the neighborhood wanted to hang at her house. Her sense of humor and the laughs we shared will be missed. She had a strong sense of right and wrong, which she was rarely bashful about. She was particularly intolerant of inhumanity, in any form. The generations that follow her will strive to live up to her example.
A family service is planned. Anyone who wishes is welcome to make a contribution to Midland Hospice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Jan was the devoted daughter of F. Kenneth and Dorothy N. Crews, who along with her beloved brother, Franklin K. "Buzz" Crews, predeceased her. She was a half-sister to Betty Wilson, with whom she became close in recent years, and who survives.
Jan had interests which she passionately pursued. However, all other interests gave way to her work as daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother to Sam, Laura, Joel, Whitney, Alyx, Jacob, Emily, Anna, Ben, Avery, Jake and Jason, and great-grandmother to seven. She nurtured family bonds at every opportunity.
Jan was a deeply loving person. All the kids in the neighborhood wanted to hang at her house. Her sense of humor and the laughs we shared will be missed. She had a strong sense of right and wrong, which she was rarely bashful about. She was particularly intolerant of inhumanity, in any form. The generations that follow her will strive to live up to her example.
A family service is planned. Anyone who wishes is welcome to make a contribution to Midland Hospice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.