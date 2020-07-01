Janet Stratton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Crews Stratton died June 29, 2020 at 85, after a long illness at home and then days in hospice. As would have been her wish, her husband of 66 years, Wayne, and children Tom (Sara), Kim, Marc (Lori), and Michael (Tracey), were never far from her side during those final days.

Jan was the devoted daughter of F. Kenneth and Dorothy N. Crews, who along with her beloved brother, Franklin K. "Buzz" Crews, predeceased her. She was a half-sister to Betty Wilson, with whom she became close in recent years, and who survives.

Jan had interests which she passionately pursued. However, all other interests gave way to her work as daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother to Sam, Laura, Joel, Whitney, Alyx, Jacob, Emily, Anna, Ben, Avery, Jake and Jason, and great-grandmother to seven. She nurtured family bonds at every opportunity.

Jan was a deeply loving person. All the kids in the neighborhood wanted to hang at her house. Her sense of humor and the laughs we shared will be missed. She had a strong sense of right and wrong, which she was rarely bashful about. She was particularly intolerant of inhumanity, in any form. The generations that follow her will strive to live up to her example.

A family service is planned. Anyone who wishes is welcome to make a contribution to Midland Hospice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved