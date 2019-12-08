|
|
Janice Howe Janice Marie Howe, 66, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the House at Midland Care.
Janice was born March 16, 1953, in Topeka, the daughter of Robert Chappell and Teresa Morrissey Chappell Dial. She attended Holy Name Grade School, Topeka High School and graduated from Seaman High School. On August 26, 1972, Janice and Phillip Howe were united in marriage at Holy Name Church, enjoying more than 47 years together. She was a loving wife, mother and the best grandma in the world.
Though Janice was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 and battled it fiercely, she was joyful and always smiling.
Grateful to have shared Janice's life are her husband, Phil; daughter, Kelley Hamilton (Jamie) McKinney, Texas; and son, Michael Howe, Topeka; grandchildren, Kennedy and Addison Hamilton; siblings, Pam Tomsich (John), Shelly Carlson (Tom), Kevin Chappell (Ruth), Patty Meier, Judy Bronaugh (Rod), Jerry Chappell (Jamie) and Tracey Yahne; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her father, mother and step-father, Frank Dial, her son, Phillip John Howe and brother, Danny Chappell.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.at Mater Dei Holy Name Church. Inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019