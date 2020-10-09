Janice Kay (Larson) (Craig) Travis passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on October 16, 1941 in Concordia to Albert "A.J." and Maxine (Laflen) Larson.



She was raised in the Concordia area. She had a child when she was young, Laura Faye. She then married Robert "Bob" Craig in Salina and from this union they were blessed with three children, Rance Arthur, Glenda Sue and Sharyl Lynn. Later in life she married Donald "Don" Travis.



Janice spent most of her life in Topeka working as a hostess and waitress. She worked many years at both The Roost Family Restaurant and Cracker Barrel. She treated her customers like family and loved her work. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing with her husband Bob at Moose Lodge on Saturday night and playing Bingo on Sunday. With her husband Don she enjoyed spending time at the casino. She loved spending time with her siblings, grandchildren and family as a whole. No one could fry chicken better than her.



Daughter Laura Jeffries of Topeka blessed her with a granddaughter Amber Nicole Carey, great-granddaughter Tiara Jade Valdivia, great-great-grandson Si Robert Coelho and great-great-granddaughter Aniyah Corinna Kay Valdivia, all of Topeka.



Daughter Glenda and husband Matt Marple of Burlingame blessed her with a grandson, Clayton James "C.J." (Hailey) of Maple Hill, granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth (Kyle) Stromgren of Burlingame; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon David Marple and Sterling Anne Stromgren.



Daughter Sharyl Nelson of Wichita blessed her with three grandsons, Taite Anders of Kissimmee, FL, Kaleb Emil (Caitlyn) of Wichita and Kobe James of Wichita; and great-granddaughter Lilah Marie Hope Nelson, daughter of Kaleb.



Janice is also survived by her sister Darlene Coelho of Topeka and her adopted son Si Robert Coelho; brother Gary Larson of Salina; and many nieces and nephews.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents; son Rance; husband Don; brothers Bill Laflen, Kenneth Larson, and Donnie Larson; and sisters Phylis Davis, Janet Lewis and Joyce Rhodenbaugh.



Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS.



Memorial contributions can be made to Midland Hospice Care of Topeka, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS, 66606



