Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Janice Morin
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Central Park Christian Church
Janice M. Morin


1951 - 2020
Janice M. Morin Obituary
Janice M. Morin Janice M. Morin, age 68, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. Janice succumbed to Ovarian Cancer after a 13 year battle. Janice was born October 21, 1951 in Topeka the daughter of Hugh and Helen (Coffman) Thurber. Janice graduated from Seaman High School in 1969. She attended Washburn University. She was an active member of Central Park Christian Church. Janice married Don Morin December 31, 1976. He preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by a daughter, Ashlee (Matt) Wiltz; a brother, Forrest (Glenda) Thurber; a sister-in-law, Donna (Larry) Johnson and three grandchildren, Landon, Luke and Claire. She is also survived by many wonderful nephews and nieces that were very dear to her. Janice was part owner of Anchor Marine and The Turquoise Shop. She and her husband owned Anchor Gold Custom Jewelers for many years. She traveled on many jewelry buying trips. Janice also worked part time for Dr. Ted Jowett DDS. She also enjoyed shooting sporting clays. After the births of her grandchildren, she was most happy being with them.

Family will greet friends and celebrate Jan's life with a church meal gathering Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Central Park Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Park Christian Church or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
