|
|
Janice Marie Elder Janice Marie Elder, 61, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was born December 24, 1957, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Ronald and Ione (Herr) Williams. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1975.
Janice was a supply technician for the Kansas National Guard for 28 years.
She was a member of Wild Women of the Frontier and Pride and Glory Riders.
Janice married Ricky W. Elder on December 29, 1999 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He survives. Other survivors include her mother, Ione Williams, Topeka; son, Ronald Franklin Jeffries (Brenda Rhoades), Topeka; step-son, Jason (Emily) Elder; Joshua Tree, CA; two granddaughters, Marie and Joycelynn Jeffries, four step-grandchildren, Jason, Jr. and Ellen Elder, Arthur Zinn and Crystal Casebier; two great-grandchildren, Delilah Seaman and Randall Baker; four siblings, Greg (Roxanne) Williams, Topeka; Bill (Vicki) Williams, Topeka; Ronda (Jon) Geisen, Mayetta and Carl (Linda) Williams, Basehor, KS and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Williams.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Visitation will be 6-7:30pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to National Jewish Health, P.O. Box 17169, Denver, CO 80217. To leave a message for Janice's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019