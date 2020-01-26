Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Janice Marie (Colson) Spiker

Janice Marie (Colson) Spiker A celebration of life for Janice Marie (Colson) Spiker will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Visitation will begin at 10am followed by services at 11am. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to: KMF, Cancer Research, 5835 SW 29th St., Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Janice's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
