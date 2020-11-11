1/1
Janice Marie Staerkel
Janice Marie Staerkel, 72, of Hoyt, passed away on November 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions the family has chosen to postpone her services until the spring when a true celebration could honor her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands Humane Society, Topeka Rescue Mission or the Hoyt Baptist Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

To read a complete obituary and to leave online condolences and fond memories go to www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
