Janice M. Walker, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Topeka. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie (David) Holzmeister of Topeka and a son, Mark (Pam) Walker of Mondamin, Iowa; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Private inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial services are pending for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowman United Methodist Church, Doorstep Inc., Midland Hospice Care or Topeka Civil Theatre and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.