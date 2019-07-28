|
Janice Waide Janice Sargent Waide, age 85, of Topeka, died July 26, 2019, at Homestead of Topeka.
She was born January 9, 1934, in Scandia, Kansas, the daughter of Cecil and Janet Sargent.
Janice graduated from Council Grove High School, earned her associates degree from Cottey College in Nevada, MO, her bachelors from Kansas State University and her masters from the University of Kansas.
She was a social worker for Social and Rehabilitation Services for the State of Kansas.
Janice was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Topeka, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Alumni Group in Topeka, P.E.O. Chapter GK, and the League of Women Voters in Topeka.
Survivors include two children: Carter Waide of Cincinnati, OH, and Courtney Christensen of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren: Lindsay, Carrie, Lauren and Connor; and one sister, Emogene Frey of Ashland, OR.
Janice was preceded in death by one son Kelly S. Waide in 1976.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 2nd, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st Street, Topeka, with Reverend Meredith Kemp-Pappan officiating. Private family graveside services will be at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan next to her son Kelly.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Friday at the church prior to the services.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019