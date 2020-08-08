Jason Carl Acker, age 42, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City. Jason was born July 6, 1978 at Ft. Riley, Kansas the son of William and Kimberly (Krainbill) Acker. Jason worked as painter, mostly with Pete's Painting in Topeka. Jason loved fishing. Jason is survived by his father, Bill Acker of Topeka; his mother, Kim Acker of Topeka; a son, Rylan Torrez of Topeka; a daughter, Laila Torrez of Topeka; four brothers, Randall Acker, Keith White, Jesse Acker and Johnny Acker; a sister, Michelle Acker; his paternal grandmother, Colleen Myers and his maternal grandfather, Galen Dale Krainbill and many nieces and nephews. He loved his children and his family. He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. davidsonfuneral.com