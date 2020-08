Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason Dwayne Whitford, 42, passed away Monday, Aug 24, 2020 in Topeka, KS.



Jason was born on Dec 20, 1977 to Leonard Goudeau and his mother Gay Lynn Whitford Downs who preceded him in death.



Survivors, son, Trey Graham, sister, Trisha (Andrew) Boudrie, daughters, Jacanna & Jaliyah McGaughy, Breonna Bouton, son, Anthony Bouton, & son Ky'Riel Whitford preceded him in death.



