Jay D. Matthias Obituary
Jay D. Matthias Jay D. Matthias, 79, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.

A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday September 7th at St. Marks Lutheran church, 400 S. 6th Street, Atchison KS. Lunch served at 12:00 pm and memorial service at 1:30 pm until 4:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jay Matthias' name to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN37214-0800.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
