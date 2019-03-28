Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Jayleen A. "Byrrd" Farrell

Jayleen A. "Byrrd" Farrell
Jayleen A. "Byrrd" Farrell Jayleen A. "Byrrd" Farrell, 55, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital St. Francis Campus.

She was born April 11, 1963 at Kansas City. She was the daughter of the late Dennis C. and Delores C. Kolterman Farrell. She lived in the St. Marys and Rossville communities. Byrrd attended St. Marys Grade School, and graduated from Rossville High School. She loved nature and flowers.

Survivors include her biological daughter, Alex; a brother, Denny Farrell, Valley Center; a sister, Tomi Morford, Topeka.

A Celebration of Life will be held later. Plant a tree or flowers in memory of Byrrd. Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys is assisting the family. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
