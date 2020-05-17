|
Mrs. Jean Bramwell Jean (Hoffman) Bramwell, 59, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Manhattan following a very short battle with cancer.
Jean was born June 1, 1960 in Wichita, Kansas, the oldest child of Bill and Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman. She graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1978, and later earned a degree in Accounting from Kansas State University. Following graduation, she worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Topeka, and later, worked for nearly 20 years at the Budget Department at Kansas State University. She was married to Jon Bramwell on October 8, 1994 and they enjoyed over 25 years together. After her retirement from Kansas State University, she volunteered at Stoneybrook Retirement Village, the Via Christi Hospital Gift Shop, and worked part-time throughout the community.
She was a member of the Kappa Chi, and ESA Sororities. She attended University Christian Church. She enjoyed following her daughter's activities, Zumba workouts, and all things K-State. Jean was an avid cat lover, but most importantly loved spending time with her family and friends
Jean is survived by her husband Jon and daughter Raeann Bramwell. Others include 5 siblings: Kay Tomasu (Robert), Wichita; Mary Hoffman, Lawrence; Nancy Vanderpool (Troy), Lenexa; Skip Hoffman (Angela), Mission Hills; Keith Hoffman (Kate), Clay Center, mother-in-law Lorraine Bramwell, of Concordia, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Trudie Hoffman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Hoffman residence, 502 N. 1st Street, Westmoreland, Kansas with social distancing protocol in place. The family has suggested memorials to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020