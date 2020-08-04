Jean Daniels

Elizabeth Jean Badders Daniels, 97, Topeka, KS died on August 2, 2020. She was born in Topeka on September 15, 1922 to George S. and Ruby (Byers) Badders. On August 6, 1949 she married Stephen Daniels.
Jean graduated from Topeka High in 1940. She joined the Civil Air Patrol to support the war effort and worked as a civilian at Hickam Field in Hawaii. She attended Washburn College majoring in Math (AB 1948). She worked as a junior high teacher, statistician and bookkeeper before becoming a full time mother in 1954.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband and all her siblings: Madeleine (Bud) Palmer, Jane (John) Klefstad, George Badders. She is survived by her children Kurt (Nancy) Daniels, Topeka, Cynthia Pederson, Mound City, MO, and Celia Daniels, Topeka and granddaughters Chelsea (Ian) Pitts, Lawrence and Sheridan (Kyle) Myers, Loveland, CO and great granddaughter Aurora Myers as well as sister-in-law Patricia Badders.
Graveside services will be 11am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Daniels Washburn Football Athletic Scholarship or KTWU Public Television c/o Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for Jean's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
