Jean M. (Bowen) Beyer, 81, of Topeka, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born December 12, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Eugene and Marian (Madden) Bowen.
Jean graduated from Lillis Catholic High School in 1957. She was a homemaker. Her Catholic faith was of great importance to her.
Survivors include her son, William Beyer, II of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Beyer in 2006 and a daughter, Phyllis Beyer.
Jean enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Street, Topeka. Jean will lie in state Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.