1/
Jean M. Beyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. (Bowen) Beyer, 81, of Topeka, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was born December 12, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Eugene and Marian (Madden) Bowen.

Jean graduated from Lillis Catholic High School in 1957. She was a homemaker. Her Catholic faith was of great importance to her.

Survivors include her son, William Beyer, II of Topeka. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Beyer in 2006 and a daughter, Phyllis Beyer.

Jean enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Street, Topeka. Jean will lie in state Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved