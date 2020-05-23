|
Jean M. Robinson Jean M. Robinson, 66, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was born January 5, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Vernon and Marguerite (Miller) Robinson.
She was a retention office manager for the U.S. Air Force, while also active with the Kansas Air National Guard, retiring in July of 2010.
She was a member of the 190th Air Fuel Guard, the Topeka VA, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Survivors include two children, Lindsay Dowell and Travis (Ami) Fife; twin sister, Jan Robinson; six grandchildren, Austin Soza, Baylee (Brandon) Haudek, Justin Dowell, Jacob Jackson, Gabriel Jackson, Shannon Fife; and great-grandson, Christian Soza.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is planned and services will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St., Topeka, KS 66603. To leave a message for Jean's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020