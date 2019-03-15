|
|
Jean (Chrisman) Rutz Jean (Chrisman) Rutz, 88, of Goff, KS passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Midland Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will be at a later date at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the Holton Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019