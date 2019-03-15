Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Rutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Chrisman) Rutz


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean (Chrisman) Rutz Obituary
Jean (Chrisman) Rutz Jean (Chrisman) Rutz, 88, of Goff, KS passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Midland Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will be at a later date at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the Holton Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now