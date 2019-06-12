|
Jean Stoddart Guttridge The beloved grandmother of Caleb and Luke Olsen, Shannon and Shaun Guttridge, dear mother of Vivien Olsen and Bruce Guttridge, Jean Stoddart Guttridge, 95, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. Born February 19, 1924 in Capreol, Ontario, Canada, raised in Toronto, Jean created a life filled with adventure, experiences, and friendships. Executive secretary for the Embassies of Indonesia and India, Jean was also a legal secretary and talented cook, gardener, artist and seamstress. Jean's love for the ocean spurred her to move to the Outer Banks and once grandchildren arrived, Jean followed them moving to St. Marys. Jean had an excellent sense of humor and a sharp wit and will be missed dearly by her friends, family, and the staff at St Marys Manor.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, June 14th at 10:30 a.m., in the St. Marys Manor Chapel, St Marys, KS. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the St. Marys Manor.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019